2019 Chevy Camaro, Next Ford Mustang, 2020 Ford Electric SUV: The Week In Reverse

Aug 31, 2018
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

We drove the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE; possible details regarding the next-generation Ford Musang surfaced; and the 2020 Ford electric SUV was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We slid behind the wheel of the turbocharged 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE and found it to be a real athlete, but the car still has serious compromises with hampered storage and a small back seat. It could be a giant-killer on the track, but its impracticality could hold it back.

BMW teased the 8-Series Convertible with photos of a prototype undergoing hot-weather testing. Powertrains are unconfirmed but the coupe's twin-turbo V-8 is likely on the docket. Expect a debut later in 2018.

The next-generation Ford Mustang is now expected to arrive in 2021. A hybrid Mustang will likely be in the cards, as will all-wheel drive thanks to a new platform that will most likely be shared with the next-generation Explorer.

Bugatti and Lego built a life-size, fully drivable Chiron out of plastic bricks. Made out of 4,032 Legos and powered by 2,304 motors, the car weighs over 1.5 tons and can hit 12 mph thanks to 5.3 horsepower and 62 pound-feet of torque.

Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV was finally spotted testing on public roads. A steeply raked windshield, Mustang-inspired styling, and a size similar to that of the Ford Escape have all been confirmed by this prototype.

