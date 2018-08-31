Audi S6 spied, Bugatti Divo detailed, Koenigsegg Ragnarok rumored: Today's Car News

Aug 31, 2018
Bugatti Divo

Bugatti Divo

The next generation of Audi's A6 Avant has been spotted. The performance wagon is expected to downsize from a V-8 to a V-6 for its latest redesign, and while we may not see the wagon here the same mechanical package will appear in an S6 sedan heading our way.

Bugatti has a coach-built car based on the Chiron platform and called a Divo. Limited to just 40 units, the Divo was unveiled to the world last week in Monterey, California and has a starting price of $5.8 million. You'll learn about all the changes Bugatti made in our Divo deep dive.

Koenigsegg is working on a replacement for its track-focused Agera line. The new car is due next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show is rumored to be coming with more than 1,400 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi S6 Avant spy shots

Bugatti Divo deep dive: Made for corners

Koenigsegg Agera successor reportedly named Ragnarok, will have 1,440 hp

2019 Kia Forte first drive review: Compact car blues wiped away

Dyson reveals plans for electric car test track

Final deadline for VW TDI diesel settlement

This is how Lamborghini's Countach got its name, and it's not what you think

2019 VW Golf downsizes engine in fuel-economy bid

Every Bentley built in 2019 can celebrate brand's centennial

Americans still want better fuel economy, survey says

