Dyson reveals plans for electric car test track

Aug 30, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Dyson Hullavington campus for electric car development

It's been a year since vacuum giant Dyson announced plans to build an electric car, something founder and chief engineer James Dyson has been hinting at since 2008.

The company on Thursday gave an update on the plans, confirming that the former Hullavington air force base in southern England it acquired in 2017 will be turned into the main hub for its electric car development. Part of the plans call for the construction of more than 10 miles of test track, including a section where cars will be able to reach more than 100 mph.

Like Aston Martin, which acquired a former air force base in neighboring Wales for its second plant, Dyson will utilize existing aircraft hangars located on the site for its operations. Dyson has already moved its 400-employee automotive unit to the site.

Dyson plans to spend an additional $260 million on further transforming the site and when complete it should also house a restaurant, sports center, and a visitor center to inform people about Dyson's electric car.

The company, which has committed more than $2.7 billion for the project, remains quiet on the car itself for competitive reasons. A reveal is expected in 2020 with production likely to follow in 2021. A report from February also claimed that Dyson has at least two more electric cars on the drawing board.

HI-RES GALLERY: Dyson Hullavington campus for electric car development
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

PaxPower is building the modern V-8 Ford Raptor you know you want PaxPower is building the modern V-8 Ford Raptor you know you want
This life-size, drivable Lego Bugatti Chiron has 2,304 electric motors This life-size, drivable Lego Bugatti Chiron has 2,304 electric motors
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster all but confirmed Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster all but confirmed
Dyson reveals plans for electric car test track Dyson reveals plans for electric car test track
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.