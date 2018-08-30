Dyson reveals plans for electric car test track

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It's been a year since vacuum giant Dyson announced plans to build an electric car, something founder and chief engineer James Dyson has been hinting at since 2008.

The company on Thursday gave an update on the plans, confirming that the former Hullavington air force base in southern England it acquired in 2017 will be turned into the main hub for its electric car development. Part of the plans call for the construction of more than 10 miles of test track, including a section where cars will be able to reach more than 100 mph.

Like Aston Martin, which acquired a former air force base in neighboring Wales for its second plant, Dyson will utilize existing aircraft hangars located on the site for its operations. Dyson has already moved its 400-employee automotive unit to the site.

Dyson plans to spend an additional $260 million on further transforming the site and when complete it should also house a restaurant, sports center, and a visitor center to inform people about Dyson's electric car.

The company, which has committed more than $2.7 billion for the project, remains quiet on the car itself for competitive reasons. A reveal is expected in 2020 with production likely to follow in 2021. A report from February also claimed that Dyson has at least two more electric cars on the drawing board.