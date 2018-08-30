Koenigsegg Agera successor reportedly named Ragnarok, will have 1,440 hp





Koenigsegg Agera successor teaser

Koenigsegg may have a name for its Agera successor in "Ragnarok." According to a source close to the manufacturer told The Supercar Blog that the name should grace the car when it debuts at the 2019 Geneva motor show. And that the Koenigsegg Ragnarok may also have 1,440 horsepower.

The power figure comes from a rumor floated on the McLaren Life forum via a user. Neither the source or Motor Authority can verify the rumor, so it will have to remain conjecture for now.

If the rumor is true, the Ragnarok also will feature a 1,200-kilogram curb weight (2,645 pounds) and a 9,000 rpm redline. For what it's worth, the power increase to 1,440 hp doesn't seem out of the question; the Agera RS makes 1,360 hp and we know Koenigsegg will rework its twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and exclude any hybrid technology.

As for the name, TSB's source said Ragnarok is a prominent event in Norse mythology in which the cosmos, gods and goddesses face destruction. Such an event seems applicable for the future Swedish supercar.

Last June, Koenigsegg itself teased the Agera successor at the opening of a new dealership in Australia. Founder Christian von Koenigsegg said the next car will be even more capable than the Agera RS and be more race-like than a hyper GT car. From the teaser, the purported Ragnarok appears curvier with plenty of exposed areas for aerodynamics and downforce to play a hand in the performance equation.

Although the car won't debut until the 2019 Geneva motor show, order books are reportedly already open for the company's next supercar.