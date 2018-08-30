Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster all but confirmed





Lamborghini hasn't made mention of it yet, but it's all but confirmed that an Aventador SVJ Roadster will arrive in the near future. It appears the California Air Resources Board (CARB) outed the forthcoming drop-top supercar in a certification document.

First discovered by AutoGuide, the document certified four Lamborghinis for sale in the Sunshine State for the 2019 model year: the Aventador S coupe, the Aventador S Roadster, the recently revealed Aventador SVJ coupe, and finally, the Aventador SVJ Roadster.

We'll surely see the Aventador SVJ Roadster use the same 6.5-liter V-12 engine making 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque in the coupe. It remains to be seen how Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system will work with the roadster body style, but we're confident engineers will keep performance at a max.

In the coupe, the Aventador SVJ features a pair of flaps in the front splitter that either open or close to disrupt airflow or create maximum downforce. At the rear, channels in the rear wing work in a similar way to provide aero vectoring for high-speed cornering. ALA is one of the many engineering feats that helped the marque take the Nürburgring lap record with a 6:44.97.

What remains to be seen is how many Aventador SVJ Roadsters Lamborghini will build. The Italian firm only plans to build 900 Aventador SVJ coupes, so it remains to be seen if roadsters will be included in the production run, or if they will account for a separate tally. It's also unclear when we'll see the Aventador SVJ Roadster make its debut, but we'd imagine the topless supercar will show face sooner rather than later.