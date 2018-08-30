2019 Chevy Camaro, 2019 Lexus RC, 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab: Car News Headlines

Aug 30, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

Chevy has updated the Camaro for 2019, with the car receiving fresh looks and the availability of the 1LE package on the turbocharged inline-4 model. We just drove one on a track and found it to be an athletic, tidy, chuckable, and user-friendly ride.

Lexus' RC coupe has also been updated for 2019. The face of the car has been massaged to more closely resemble the LC flagship, and Lexus says its engineers also fine-tuned the suspension for a superior ride and sharper handling.

Jeep's Wrangler was just redesigned for 2018 but the first of what's likely to be a long list of special editions is out. The first is the Wrangler Moab Edition, which is based on the four-door Unlimited body style and sits somewhere between the fancy Sahara and rugged Rubicon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive review: Marathoner's muscles in a wide receiver's body

2019 Lexus RC preview: Sharper look for luxury coupe

Moab Edition added to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler lineup

IIHS: Lower urban speed limits mean less speeding

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots

2019 Chevy Cruze's upcoming CVT rated at 33 mpg combined

Is McLaren planning an assault on the production car 'Ring record with the Senna?

Study: Gen X drivers more likely to use phones while driving than younger drivers

Byton M-Byte electric SUV begins real-world tests

German RV maker builds electric camping trailer

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lexus RC preview: Sharper look for luxury coupe 2019 Lexus RC preview: Sharper look for luxury coupe
2020 Jaguar XE spy shots 2020 Jaguar XE spy shots
McLaren Speedtail coming with more than 987 horsepower McLaren Speedtail coming with more than 987 horsepower
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.