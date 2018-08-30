2020 Jaguar XE spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar's XE is about to receive some updates as evidenced by the recent sighting of camouflaged prototypes in California's Death Valley.

The updates are expected to be introduced on a 2020 XE due in showrooms in the second half of next year.

While the XE only reached the United States in 2016, as a 2017 model, the small sport sedan has been on sale elsewhere since 2015, meaning these updates should constitute a mid-cycle facelift for the car.

The updates should keep it looking and feel fresh as a hotly contested segment that will soon see the arrival of a redesigned BMW 3-Series and a replacement for the Cadillac ATS.

The XE is an impressive package thanks to its punchy engines, low center of gravity, and lightweight aluminum platform. However, this hasn't translated into sales as Jaguar managed to move just 9,300 examples nationwide in 2018. That isn't entirely the car's fault though as sedan sales have been on the decline.

It isn't clear what Jaguar has planned for this update but the prototypes look to feature revised lights and new fascias at both ends.

In terms of powertrains, we could see a hybrid option, likely a mild hybrid setup, as part of Jaguar Land Rover's plan to electrify the full lineup by 2020. Unfortunately it doesn't appear that Jaguar has any plans to drop in its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in any XE variant beyond the limited-edition SV Project 8.