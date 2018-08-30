Koenigsegg might race in Le Mans' new Hypercar class

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2007 Koenigsegg CCGT race car prototype

Koenigsegg may be among the automakers fielding a car in the new Hypercar class set to be introduced in the 2020/2021 season of the World Endurance Championship, whose final round will be the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine published Wednesday, Koenigsegg CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg said he's watching the developments of the new class and said he'd love for his company to be represented.

“This is great. We’re so excited by it. What I’ve understood is the final regulations are not finished yet, but we’re looking at them very closely,” he said. “We would love to go and race [at Le Mans].”

The Hypercar class, whose final name is yet to be determined, will replace the premier LMP1 class of the WEC, and the cars competing will have to feature KERS-style hybrid systems as well as all-wheel drive.

The goal is to get the race cars to closely resemble their road-going counterparts, but since the rules are still being ironed out it's too early to say whether the race cars will be mechanically related to the road cars, or simply share a silhouette.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has already thrown its hat in however with the promise to develop a road car directly related to its entry for the Hypercar class. Aston Martin and Toyota have also been very public with their intentions to compete in the class.

Koenigsegg came close to competing in top-level endurance racing back in 2007 when it developed the CCGT race car for the premier GT1 class of the FIA GT Championship. Unfortunately, a late rule change that required a minimum 350 production cars for homologation ended Koenigsegg's hopes of competing, as the company only produces a handful of cars per year.