Is McLaren planning an assault on the production car 'Ring record with the Senna?

After Porsche's 918 Spyder ran a 6:57 lap of the Nürburgring in 2013, which was a record for production cars at the time, McLaren backed out of the challenge and instead claimed its rival P1 could go under the 7:00 mark without providing any proof, leaving many to question the credibility of the claim. Ferrari, meanwhile, was a complete no-show.

Fast forward to today and the fastest production car around the 'Ring is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which earlier this year ran a 6:44.97. McLaren also has a new addition to its flagship Ultimate Series in the form of the Senna, which the automaker was seen testing at the 'Ring earlier this week. Perhaps McLaren is finally out to redeem its reputation at the 'Ring.

On paper, the Senna certainly appears to have what it takes. The mid-engine marvel generates 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, which is 30 hp and 59 lb-ft higher than in the SVJ. The Senna is also around 700 pounds lighter than the SVJ, though the Lambo benefits from the extra traction provided by its all-wheel-drive system and sophisticated Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics.

With so much power and so little weight, acceleration, as you may have guessed, is brutal in the Senna. McLaren says the car will hit 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph in 6.8 seconds and top out at 211 mph. The car will also dispatch the quarter mile in under 10 seconds; 9.9, to be exact. On top of this you have 1,700 pounds of downforce and McLaren's new RaceActive Chassis Control II chassis setup.

Will all of this be enough for the new production car 'Ring record? Hopefully we find out soon.