2019 Lexus RC preview: Sharper look for luxury coupe

The Lexus RC is a worthy option in the entry-level luxury coupe segment. It combines excellent build quality with solid performance, although it isn't quite at the same dynamic level as its German rivals.

Following an introduction for 2015, the RC is now at the midway point in its life cycle and has been given an update to keep it looking and feeling fresh as it enters 2019. The updated car makes a formal debut in October at the 2018 Paris auto show but Lexus on Thursday provided a first look.

The biggest change is to the design of the headlights, which now mimics the design used on the LC flagship coupe were the daytime running light is integrated with the main cluster. The mesh pattern of the grille has also been revised and new air ducts have been added at both ends to improve aerodynamics. New colors and wheel patterns have also been added to the list of options.

Inside, the focus was improving materials and the design of the controls and gauges. Among the changes is the addition of a dark gray accent on the heater control panel and audio panel, while enlarged knee pads have been raised to create a heightened sense of space.

2019 Lexus RC

In the handling department, Lexus says its engineers fine-tuned the suspension for a superior ride and sharper handling. This included the addition of stiffer suspension bushings along with new shock absorbers designed to provide significant damping force from low suspension stroke speeds. The engineers also added a new 19-inch wheel and tire combo that's said to add grip.

Similar updates should feature on the high-performance RC F.

There's no word yet on updates to the car's powertrains, nor is there any information on the hardcore RC F GT that we recently spied.

Lexus says more details will be revealed following the 2019 RC's debut at the 2018 Paris auto show on October 4. For more of our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.