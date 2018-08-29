Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche isn't even finished with new variants of the current 991-generation 911 but the automaker is already deep into development of new variants for the car's successor, the 992.

Our latest spy shots show an early tester for the new 911 GT3. It follows shots of prototypes for the Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet, as well as the Turbo.

We know this latest prototype is for the GT3 because of signature elements like the dual exhaust tips mounted at the center of the rear fascia, plus the center-lock wheels and huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The prototype also features the 992 generation's wide body design, which will also be used on all-wheel-drive models.

We can also see that the front fascia sports larger intakes to those on prototypes for the basic Carrera, while the integrated rear wing seen here should make way for a fixed wing mounted on pillars on more advanced prototypes.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The current GT3 makes do with a 4.0-liter flat-6 that delivers 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque and willingly revs to a heady 9,000-rpm redline. This should carry over to the new model.

The sole transmission should be a seven-speed dual-clutch unit, though Porsche may appease manual fans by making a stick shift available at some point in something like the current GT3's available Touring option, which features a six-speed manual.

Also available at some point will be a new GT3 Cup racing variant.

The 992-generation Carrera is expected to debut early next year. The GT3 should make an appearance in early 2020 before arriving in showrooms later that year as a 2021 model.