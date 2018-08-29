The top shall drop: BMW teases 8-Series Convertible





BMW realized the return of its 8-Series coupe with the 2019 M850i xDrive luxury coupe launched in June, but we'll see an 8-Series Convertible join it in the near future.

BMW teased the 8-Series drop-top on Wednesday and provided photos of the car camouflaged up during hot-weather testing in the United States.

Engineers took to the deserts of Nevada to test the convertible in some of the harshest conditions. There, they looked for faults in the electronics after letting the prototypes bake in 122 degree Fahrenheit temperatures; searched for dust exposure inside the cabin with the top up as the car raced across the desert; and evaluated how the drop-top variant performed over gravel tracks.

BMW 8-Series convertible prototype

Additionally, BMW took the 8-Series Convertible to the Hoover Dam for testing. Why? Strong electromagnetic waves from the hydro powerplant can cause havoc with the car's electronics and safety systems, and engineers ensured the onboard technology won't see disruption from outside forces. Along the test route in Death Valley, engineers also examined the layered soft-top roof and roof mechanism for debris buildup.

Like the 8-Series coupe, the convertible will ride on BMW's CLAR modular platform. It's unclear what engines we'll see power the convertible, but the coupe's new twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 making 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque is a good possibility. BMW trademarks also hint at V-12 and M Performance options, which may or may not arrive after the car's initial launch.

Following the 8-Series Convertible, there's still more to come. BMW has an 8-Series Gran Coupe on the way, and the hottest of 8-Series, the M8 remains on deck, too. Look for the convertible to debut sometime late this year.