Ford Mustang-inspired SUV, Aurus Senat, Aston Martin IPO: Today's Car News

2020 Ford electric SUV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The electric SUV that Ford was considering calling a Mach 1 has been spotted. The vehicle is due in 2020, and while it won't be named after a Mustang trim it will have some definite Mustang styling cues.

The civilian version of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state limo has made a debut at the 2018 Moscow auto show. The vehicle is the first model from new Russian luxury brand Aurus, and there are plans in place to follow it up with an SUV and minivan.

Aston Martin looks set to go public. The British automaker has confirmed an intention to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange and will publish a prospectus around the date of September 20.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

