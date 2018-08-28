Mercedes teases EQC electric SUV ahead of Sept. 4 reveal

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the launch of its EQC at an event scheduled for September 4 in Stockholm, Sweden, and ahead of the reveal the automaker has released some teasers for the small electric SUV.

The teasers hint at the smooth, streamlined shape of the EQC and detailing that is designed to give the vehicle a modern look. The taillights however look like they've been taken straight off the latest Porsche Cayenne and Macan SUVs.

Mercedes previewed the design of the EQC with the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show, and prototypes have been spotted in the wild since then. Production is due to start in 2019 and Mercedes is touting a range approaching 300 miles on a single charge. The battery will be a lithium-ion unit sourced from fellow Daimler subsidiary Deutsche Accumotive.

A handful of rival electric SUVs are due around the same time as the EQC. The list includes the Audi e-tron, BMW iX3, Jaguar I-Pace and, if not delayed, the Tesla Model Y.

And beyond the EQC, Mercedes' EQ sub-brand for electric cars is known to be also working on an EQA compact hatch and EQS flagship sedan.