Get a Lyft in a covered wagon to celebrate the Oregon Trail





Lyft Oregon Trail Celebration

Lyft is no stranger to fun promotional tie-ins, and the latest celebrates 175 years of the Oregon Trail. This week, Lyft will offer covered wagon rides in downtown Portland, Oregon, free of charge to commemorate the historic route.

Fifteen-minute rides will be given in the covered wagon with pioneer tour guides, views of Portland's oldest buildings, and passengers will receive a "commemorative memento," Lyft said in an announcement. The short ride is nothing like the actual Oregon Trail, which took pioneers a perilous journey from the Mississippi River to the valleys of what would become the state of Oregon 175 years ago.

Settlers traveled 2,170 miles by wagon on the original journey, but the trail saw a decline in usage in the late 1800s as the first transcontinental railroad was completed. Today, Interstates 80 and 84 follow some of the same parts early settlers traveled.

The covered wagon rides are completely free with the promo code OREGONTRAIL175, but Lyft does ask riders bring a can of food to donate to the Sunshine Division charity. Rides will begin at the corner of SW Madison and Park right in front of the Oregon Historical Society. Should there be a wait, Lyft has set up activities to pass the time, including iPads running Travel Oregon's new "Oregon Trail" game.

Rides kicked off on Tuesday, but the covered wagons will shuttle riders around until Friday, August 31. The Oregon Trail celebration will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily.