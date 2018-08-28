Next-gen Ford Mustang, Toyota and Uber deal, carbon fiber Porsche 911: Car News Headlines

Aug 28, 2018
Gunther Werks carbon-fiber Porsche 993 911 body

Gunther Werks carbon-fiber Porsche 993 911 body

With Ford cutting its platform count to just five, it means the next-generation Ford Mustang will be based on a modular platform shared with multiple other models. The most likely platform will be a rear-wheel-drive design debuting in the next Ford Explorer.

Toyota and Uber will join forces in the area of self-driving cars to help catch up with rivals such as Waymo and GM Cruise. The plan will see self-driving Toyota Sienna minivans added to Uber's ride-hailing fleet starting in 2021.

A Californian firm has unveiled a carbon fiber body shell of a 993-generation Porsche 911, and the attention to detail is impressive. The company will use them for a small run of restomod cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Next Ford Mustang said to be coming in 2021, and with available AWD

Toyota invests $500M in Uber, will add self-driving Siennas to ride-hailing fleet

Californian firm offers carbon fiber Porsche 911 bodies

App all-stars: The 10 best vehicles for Uber and Lyft drivers

Pininfarina reveals first photo of PF0 electric hypercar

2019 Chevy Volt gets higher prices with more equipment

Behold the horror of this Nissan Sentra-based Ferrari F40 replica

2019 Nissan Versa still America's cheapest new car, costs $13,255

2020 Volkswagen Transporter (T7) spy shots

Mercedes EQC electric crossover SUV teased in new videos

