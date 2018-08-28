Next-gen Ford Mustang, Toyota and Uber deal, carbon fiber Porsche 911: Car News Headlines

News
Audi A4 Ultrasport returns, limited to 40 cars Luxury
Gunther Werks carbon-fiber Porsche 993 911 body
With Ford cutting its platform count to just five, it means the next-generation Ford Mustang will be based on a modular platform shared with multiple other models. The most likely platform will be a rear-wheel-drive design debuting in the next Ford Explorer.
Toyota and Uber will join forces in the area of self-driving cars to help catch up with rivals such as Waymo and GM Cruise. The plan will see self-driving Toyota Sienna minivans added to Uber's ride-hailing fleet starting in 2021.
A Californian firm has unveiled a carbon fiber body shell of a 993-generation Porsche 911, and the attention to detail is impressive. The company will use them for a small run of restomod cars.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
