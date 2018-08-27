Pagani Huayra Roadster Gyrfalcon takes flight at Pebble Beach





Pagani Huayra Roadster Gyrfalcon

Pebble Beach played host to oodles of new-car and concept-car reveals, and Pagani was among them. The Italian supercar maker used The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Saturday to celebrate the opening of its new showroom in Beverly Hill and to unveil the latest of its Huayra Roadster line: the Gyrfalcon.

Like other Huayras, the Gyrfalcon takes its name at the owner's request and this one comes from one of the fastest birds of prey. Specifically, Pagani looked at the White Gyrfalcon, the largest of its species. With colors representative of the falcon, the carbon-fiber panels pull from the bird's palette. Bianco Benny White and Blu Danubio Blue dominate the exterior with splashes of bright yellow. The paintwork and pinstriping at the front of the Huayra are meant to recall the Gyrfalcon's unique beak.

Other Gyrfalcon cues are baked into the interior. The falcon itself is embroidered into the headrests and doors, while a bespoke plaque inside the car bears the word "Gyrfalcon" to commemorate the special build. Finally, the shift knob was exclusively redesigned for the customer to fit a gold Gyrfalcon coin.

Like all other regular Huayras, the Gyrfalcon takes flight with 789 horsepower pumped from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12.

Pagani is likely rounding the home stretch with the Huayra Roadster. The company announced its final Huayra coupe this past July with the Huayra L'Ultimo, Italian for "the last." The coupe is a tribute model to Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz's star F1 driver. Ironically enough, Hamilton called his Pagani "terrible to drive" that same month in an interview.