Meet the top 10 most expensive cars sold during 2018 Monterey Car Week





1962 Ferrari 250 GTO bearing chassis No. 3413 - Image via RM Sotheby's

The 2018 Monterey Car Week saw thousands of cars cross the block at various auctions, but a handful of vehicles rose to the top with eye-watering prices. What cars did the seven- and eight-figure (!) sale prices buy? Below are the top 10 most expensive cars sold at auction leading up to Sunday's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Perhaps these values will give enthusiasts and investors a ballpark to begin saving for next year.

1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta

1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta — Sold for $4,515,000 by RM Sotheby's

The A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta essentially cast aside coachwork from Allemano, Frua, and Vignale (Allemano was the official coachbuilder) in favor of Zagato's beautiful lightweight version. The gorgeous coupe used alloy body panels to reduce weight and create a more aerodynamic car. Its success on the track propelled Maserati to the 1956 Italian Sports Car Championship, and this example is the 11th of 20 Zagato-bodied Berlinettas.

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupe

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupe — Sold for $4,515,000 by RM Sotheby's

With just four months to design, build, and test a race car, Mercedes-AMG created a modern classic in the CLK GTR coupe. This is one of 25 homologated road cars needed to grant Mercedes-Benz access to the FIA GT Championship in 1997. The race cars were tasked with hunting down the Porsche 911 and BMW-powered McLaren F1 on the track. The road cars are highly sought after today, and this example is completely legal after being imported via the Show and Display regulation. It also wears fewer than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

1958 Porsche 550A Spyder bearing chassis No. 0141

1958 Porsche 550A Spyder — Sold for $4,900,000 by RM Sotheby's

This 1958 550A Spyder has a race-winning pedigree and was used in a top speed run where it reached 135.27 mph over the course of a kilometer. The car is one of 39 ever built, and it scored three victories in its first year on the track. Eventually, it wound up in a warehouse before the previous owner spent 30 years restoring the car to its former glory.

1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider

1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider — Sold for $5,005,000 by Gooding & Company

The 500 Mondial Spider is Ferrari's first 4-cylinder production car. Series I examples tally just 21 units, and only eight Series II or SII units were built. The car here traded hands numerous times after a lengthy racing career across three continents, and was owned by a Navy Admiral for 58 years. Admiral Richard Phillips bought it as a young man, drove it across country, raced it, then stored it for 32 years before undertaking an eight-year-long restoration process.

1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider

1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider — Sold for $5,170,000 by Gooding & Company

Based on the 1953 racer by the same name, this Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider features Carrozzeria Frua's coachwork. After success in the Sports Car Championship, Frua went on to build three examples of A6GCS/53 Spiders. This car traveled Europe and the United States over a number of owners before settling with its most-recent owner. The individual meticulously maintained the car, and for good reason. Of the three Frua coachbuilt Spiders, two survive.