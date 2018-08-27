2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears famous Gulf Oil livery, 2020 GT will too

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Vintage design meets modern engineering in the latest Ford GT Heritage Edition, which was unveiled Friday in the iconic Gulf Oil livery that emblazoned the 1968 GT40 bearing chassis number 1075. This is the car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 with drivers Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi, and then again in 1969 with drivers Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver.

In honor of the back-to-back victories, Ford will offer the GT Heritage Edition with Gulf Oil livery for both 2019 and 2020. The 2019 version wears a No. 9 and the 2020 version will wear a No. 6, mimicking the racing numbers worn by chassis 1075 in '68 and '69.

There are other special touches too. For the first time, an optional package provides exposed carbon fiber accents for both the interior and exterior, as well as unique 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, orange brake calipers, and silver side mirror caps.

The Gulf Oil livery is continued inside with contrasting blue and orange stitching on the seats and steering wheel, which is joined by a new seat embossment inspired by the original 1968 Le Mans-winning car, as well as clear and polished anodized paddle shifters.

For 2019, the package also features the No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors, as well as a ghosted image on the interior door panels. The 2020 package hasn't been mentioned but will likely feature a similar motif.

Much like previous heritage models, the Ford GT Heritage Edition features a uniquely numbered identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fiber trim. Dark accents with a gloss finish are also present in the cabin.

Celebrating the '68 and '69 Le Mans-winning GT40s was widely expected given that the 2017 GT Heritage Edition was black to honor the GT40 driven by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme to victory in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2018 GT Heritage Edition was red to commemorate the car driven to victory by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney in the 1967 race.

Applications for the 2019 and 2020 Ford GTs will open later this year, and Ford hasn't said how many of the cars will be Heritage Editions though you can bet they will be limited.