Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Ferrari 250 GTO record, Infiniti Prototype 10: Today's Car News





Infiniti Prototype 10 concept - Image via Kimball Studios

Ferrari unleashed a surprise at Sunday's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California when it unveiled the 488 Pista Spider. The droptop is the 50th convertible from the brand, and it'll be one of the most powerful on the market from any automaker when it goes on sale.

The Prancing Horse brand dominated both headlines and whispers during Monterey Car Week, and perhaps no car was more discussed than the ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $48.4 million including buyer's premium at the RM Sotheby's auction. If you're counting, that makes it by far the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

At Pebble Beach, Infiniti gave a hint as to what its upcoming electrified lineup will look like. The automaker plans to move to an electrified range based on a new modular platform in the next couple of years

