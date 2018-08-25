This Week's Top Photos: The 2018 Monterey Car Week edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bugatti Divo

Monterey Car Week in recent years has morphed into an event rivaling the major auto shows when it comes to new model debuts. This year's event, which concludes Sunday with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, was no different. We'll start this list with one of the most anticipated reveals: the Bugatti Divo. The car is a track-focused hypercar based on the bones of the Bugatti Chiron. But instead of simply boosting power, the Divo benefits from less weight and aerodynamics aimed at increased downforce.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Another hot reveal was that of the Lamborghini Aventadar SVJ. The SVJ represents the highest state of tune for the Aventador, with its 6.5-liter V-12 spitting out 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. That was enough to see the car set a new lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring.

Audi PB18 e-tron concept

There were concept cars too. Audi presented the PB18 e-tron, a low-slung shooting brake about the size of the R8. There's no V-10 lurking within, though. Instead, the concept packs an electric powertrain drawing its energy from a solid-state battery.

Infiniti Prototype 10 concept

Infiniti had a concept that previews the design and technology of its models arriving from 2021 on. The concept is in the form of a radical speedster and is the first design conceived entirely by Karim Habib, a former BMW designer who took over the design reins at Infiniti last year.

Mercedes' EQ Silver Arrow concept

Mercedes-Benz also had a speedster concept. Called the EQ Silver Arrow, the concept previews future design themes for the new EQ electric sub-brand and also pays homage to the modified W125 Silver Arrow that 80 years ago clocked an average speed of 268.8 mph over a stretch of Autobahn.

Salaff C2

A new American design house and coachbuilder by the name of Salaff was present in Monterey. Founded by the man who designed Mazda's famous Furai concept, the company showed off its first product: the C2 supercar based on the bones of a Lamborghini Gallardo.

2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition

BMW also had a new model in Monterey, in this case the redesigned 2019 Z4. Sporting the latest evolution of the German automaker's design language, a turbocharged inline-6, and some of the brand's proven handling hardware, the new Z4 is sure to satisfy those looking for a weekend getaway car.

Hennessey Venom F5 7.6-liter twin-turbo V-8

Hennessey Performance Engineering was on hand and brought the engine of its upcoming Venom F5 hypercar to the show. The engine is a newly developed 7.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 capable of delivering a staggering 1,600-plus horsepower and 1,300 pound-feet of torque. It's expected to power the Venom F5 to a record top speed of 301 mph.

