Russian manufacturer Kalashnikov moves from AK-47s to an electric car

Aug 24, 2018

Kalashnikov CV-1 electric car

Readers may not recognize the Kalashnikov name, but they will recognize one of its best-known products: the AK-47 assault rifle. Now, the same company has decided to gun for the electric car market.

It's called the CV-1 and the Russian firm unveiled the car at the 2018 International Military Technical Forum in Kubinka, Russia. Autocar reported Friday that the CV-1 is meant to recall the 1970s Izh 2125 Combi with retro design cues. It's hard to believe this is a new vehicle given its design. The look is, indeed, retro-inspired and the ride height and wheel combination makes the CV-1 look like the aftermarket has had its way with it.

Power reportedly comes from multiple modular batteries to create a 90-kwh capacity. Kalashnikov said a "revolutionary inverter" powers the batteries for a range of 220 miles on a single charge. The electric motor will allegedly make 295 horsepower and the CV-1 will dash from 0-62 mph in about 6.0 seconds.

Kalashnikov's stats are in the ballpark of the electric car leader, Tesla and its Model 3 sedan. When delivering the first handful of production Model 3s, the Silicon Valley automaker said the base version would boast an EPA-estimated 220-mile range and spring from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Tesla hasn't begun production of the Model 3 base model and has instead focused on the Model 3 long range and more premium versions of the car.

It's unclear when Kalashnikov plans to begin production of the car, and it's highly doubtful it will ever come to the U.S. If it does, buyers will be able to drive an electric car that looks like a 1960s custom made by a gun manufacturer.

