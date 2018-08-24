John Cena's 2017 Ford GT up for sale again





John Cena's 2017 Ford GT for sale

The infamous John Cena Ford GT will be sold once again, this time during Monterey Car Week. Russo and Steele has consigned the supercar for auction as the second owner is ready to let the drama-laden machine go.

The auction house calls the 2017 GT the "first and only unencumbered" example to be sold at auction. Since Ford and Cena have settled months of legal drama, the GT is likely free to trade hands, barring any information unknown to the public about the car. Ford told Motor Authority last June that Cena's settlement amount is confidential, but the proceeds were donated to charity.

John Cena with the 2017 Ford GT

The former Cena GT is one of 138 produced for the first model year and wears VIN 77 in a nod to the actor and pro wrestler's birth year. The supercar sports a Liquid Blue hue similar to the GT's introduction color at the Detroit auto show.

Monterey attendees will find more than one GT to ogle over, though. Not only is the Cena GT set to be auctioned, but the controversial silver and black GT that sold at the Mecum Indianapolis auction in May for $1.8 million will also cross the auction block. Ford sued and attempted to block the sale, but a judge ruled in favor of the second owner and seller, Michael J. Flynn. The case's judge said Ford failed to act on the sale and noted the automaker had plenty of time to block the sale before Mecum originally consigned the car.

It's unclear who the third owner of the silver and black GT is, but it may be a dealership that is eager to flip the car at Mecum Monterey so it no longer owns it. Ford hasn't commented on the sale of either GT.