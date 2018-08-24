Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Infiniti Prototype 10, Audi PB18 e-tron: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini took the covers off the Aventador SVJ overnight, and the performance being touted is even better than had been expected. Sadly, Lamborghini will build just 900 examples for worldwide sale and 63 of these will be a special model celebrating the founding of the firm in 1963.

Infiniti revealed a concept that previews the design and technology of its models arriving from 2021 on. The concept is in the form of a radical speedster and is the first design conceived entirely by Karim Habib, a former BMW designer who took over the design reins at Infiniti last year.

Audi also revealed a radical concept, in this case a low-slung shooting brake about the size of the R8. There's no V-10 lurking within, though. Instead, the concept packs an electric powertrain drawing its energy from a solid-state battery.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ arrives with thundering 759 horsepower

Radical speedster concept hints at future design, powertrains for Infiniti

Audi PB18 e-tron combines Le Mans prowess with electric future

Americans are holding onto cars longer, according to federal study

2019 BMW Z4 roadster breaks cover with M40i First Edition

Volkswagen fires six managers over diesel emissions cheating

2019 Acura NSX: New color, new options, new tire

2019 Kia Forte tops 40 mpg on highway in EPA estimates

2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots

2019 Chevy Cruze's upcoming CVT rated at 33 MPG combined