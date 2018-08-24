Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Infiniti Prototype 10, Audi PB18 e-tron: Car News Headlines

News
Watch Bugatti reveal the Divo hypercar live... Supercars
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
John Cena's 2017 Ford GT up for sale again Supercars
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Lamborghini took the covers off the Aventador SVJ overnight, and the performance being touted is even better than had been expected. Sadly, Lamborghini will build just 900 examples for worldwide sale and 63 of these will be a special model celebrating the founding of the firm in 1963.
Infiniti revealed a concept that previews the design and technology of its models arriving from 2021 on. The concept is in the form of a radical speedster and is the first design conceived entirely by Karim Habib, a former BMW designer who took over the design reins at Infiniti last year.
Audi also revealed a radical concept, in this case a low-slung shooting brake about the size of the R8. There's no V-10 lurking within, though. Instead, the concept packs an electric powertrain drawing its energy from a solid-state battery.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ arrives with thundering 759 horsepower
Radical speedster concept hints at future design, powertrains for Infiniti
Audi PB18 e-tron combines Le Mans prowess with electric future
Americans are holding onto cars longer, according to federal study
2019 BMW Z4 roadster breaks cover with M40i First Edition
Volkswagen fires six managers over diesel emissions cheating
2019 Acura NSX: New color, new options, new tire
2019 Kia Forte tops 40 mpg on highway in EPA estimates
2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots
2019 Chevy Cruze's upcoming CVT rated at 33 MPG combined
Email This Page