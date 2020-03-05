Genesis, Hyundai's luxury upstart, is taking the premium segment by storm.

The brand has just been rated the most dependable by influential research firm J.D.Power, and it has fresh product in the showroom in the form of the 2020 G90 full-size sedan and 2021 GV80 mid-size SUV, and more is on the way.

Soon, a redesigned G80 mid-size sedan sporting the same handsome look of those earlier models will arrive. Genesis previewed the new look late on Wednesday and said the full reveal will come later this month. The car is expected to hit dealers late this year as a 2021 model.

2021 Genesis G80

Underpinning the vehicle is a modified version of the brand-exclusive M3 rear-wheel-drive platform that debuted in the GV80. It means powertrain options in the G80 should match its SUV sibling.

Look for a base 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 with around 300 horsepower and a newly developed 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with close to 400 hp. A plug-in hybrid option may also appear at some point. It's something Hyundai design chief Luc Donckerwolke hinted at in 2017.

The current G80 comes with a 311-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 and 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8 in regular form and a 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in G80 Sport trim.

The interior, too, looks to have been borrowed from the GV80, albeit with some subtle differences like the placing of a few controls. The focal point is a 14.5-inch split-screen infotainment system that sits at the top of the dash. It's controlled both by hard buttons and a center console-mounted controller with handwriting recognition. A rotary-dial is also present for gear selection and Genesis said to expect the latest in electronic driver-assist features.

The exterior is the real masterstroke, however, thanks namely to the talents of designers like Donckerwolke, as well as Sang Yup Lee, who heads design at the Genesis brand. The car retains the long hood, cab back design of its predecessor but now looks wider and more hunkered down, resulting in a powerful stance. You'll also find all the latest Genesis styling cues like the crest grille, Kammback rear, and quad-light arrangement at both ends.

Genesis hasn't mentioned pricing but a slight rise on the outgoing model's $43,000 base sticker is expected. Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you more details on the new G80 shortly.