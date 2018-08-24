2020 Genesis G80, 2019 Audi A6, 2019 BMW Z4: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition

The 2020 Genesis G80 was spotted; Audi priced the new 2019 A6; and BMW unveiled the new 2019 Z4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A prototype for the 2020 Genesis G80 mid-size sedan was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. The updated sedan will sport reworked styling with inspiration from the Essentia Coupe concept car, and the interior will be updated with the latest electronics.

The new 2019 Toyota Supra is the latest to fall victim to the Nürburgring. A prototype crashed after losing control for unknown reasons. The car slid into a guardrail, but the test driver walked away unharmed.

Audi priced the new 2019 A6 mid-size luxury sedan from $59,895. Three trims will be offered, all powered by a turbocharged mild-hybrid powertrain and loaded with the latest tech from the German automaker. The A6 will square off with the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class later in 2018.

A Ford GT was spotted taking hot laps around the Nürburgring. A Ford spokesman confirmed to Motor Authority the car is owned by the Detroit automaker, but he declined to say why it was lapping the 'Ring.

BMW finally took the wraps off the production version of the 2019 Z4 roadster after the concept version debuted a year ago. Sporting the latest evolution of the German automaker's design language, a turbocharged inline-6 engine, and some of the brand's proven handling hardware, the new Z4 is sure to satisfy those looking for a weekend getaway car.