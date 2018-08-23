2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport loses turbocharged engine

Aug 23, 2018

2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T

2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T

The sportiest of Hyundai just got a little less, well, sporty. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport loses its turbocharged engine for the new model year, leaving a naturally aspirated inline-4 as the only option.

CarsDirect reported the engine's departure from the Sonata Sport on Tuesday, but the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine still lives on as an option for the Sonata Limited. However, that mean buyers will have to spend nearly $4,000 more to get turbocharged power in the Sonata. The 2018 Sonata Sport starts at $28,485; the 2018 Sonata Limited with the boosted mill runs $32,785. Pricing for the 2019 Sonata is not yet available.

For 2019, Hyundai's 2.4-liter inline-4 will serve the Sonata Sport. It makes 185 horsepower, a far cry from the 2.0-liter turbo's 245 hp.

Buyers looking for a little more grunt without added premium bits from the Sonata Limited trim will be left looking at rival mid-size sedans. The Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Mazda 6, Chevrolet Malibu, and Toyota Camry all offer higher-power engine options. While the decision to drop the turbocharged engine from the Sport model is rather odd, Hyundai could be simplifying its lineup in preparation for the redesigned 2020 Sonata or hoping to push more buyers either to a more expensive trim or to the soon-to-come new model.

The next-generation Sonata will wear design inspired by the Le Fil Rouge concept car, though it's unclear which powerplants the Korean automaker will stick under the hood. We should see the 2020 Sonata launch in the fall of 2019.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rolls-Royce Cullinan makes US debut in Monterey Rolls-Royce Cullinan makes US debut in Monterey
Radical speedster concept hints at future design, powertrains for Infiniti Radical speedster concept hints at future design, powertrains for Infiniti
New 2019 BMW Z4 roadster breaks cover with M40i First Edition New 2019 BMW Z4 roadster breaks cover with M40i First Edition
Lexus previews next LC Inspiration Series model with Pebble Beach concept Lexus previews next LC Inspiration Series model with Pebble Beach concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.