This is a street-legal limo built from a private jet

Aug 28, 2018
Follow Jeff

Meet the Limo-Jet

Some fancy folks like to be chauffered in a limousine. Others with even more cash opt to travel in high style in a private jet. A company called Jetsetter, Inc. looked at both options and thought, why not combine the two? That's how the company came up with the Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet made its debut at KnowledgeFest in Dallas, which was held August 17-19.

The plane upon which this limousine is based is a Lear Jet. Though it soars no more, it roars because it's loaded to the gills with audio gear. Guests will find a 4,500-watt stereo system that can likely replicate the noise once created by the jet engines. Or, they can just immerse themselves in an audio-visual experience by watching a show on one of the five onboard televisions. The cabin is loaded with lights, and it has enough seating for a frat house party. Everyone enters and exits through a single side door.

The driver sits in the single seat up front to pilot this rig. A steering wheel and pedals replace the yoke that an actual pilot might expect to find there.

Motor1 spoke with Frank DeAngelo, one of the men behind the Limo-Jet, and learned the project spanned 12 years from start to finish. Racing shops helped fabricate the suspension components, and power is provided by a GM Vortec V-8. All-in, the rig is 42 feet long, the tail reaches 11.6 feet into the sky, and it tips the scales at 12,000 pounds while riding on 28-inch wheels.

The Limo-Jet is a fun party trick and a bit of unique marketing. We have to imagine that it's quite a difficult machine to drive, though. Visibility to the rear is nonexistent, so cameras must be in use.

The only true way to test this beast is to spend either a night driving it around or kicking back and enjoying the audio-visual feast along with a few adult beverages.

Hey, Limo-Jet, come pick us up!

HI-RES GALLERY: Meet the Limo-Jet
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Pininfarina reveals first photo of PF0 electric hypercar Pininfarina reveals first photo of PF0 electric hypercar
Jaguar Land Rover tests self-driving cars that look alive Jaguar Land Rover tests self-driving cars that look alive
John Cena's 2017 Ford GT sold again, this time for $1.5M John Cena's 2017 Ford GT sold again, this time for $1.5M
This is a street-legal limo built from a private jet This is a street-legal limo built from a private jet
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.