Why was a Ford GT caught blasting around the Nürburgring?





Well, well, well. Look what we have here. After Ford vehemently said it has no intentions to chase lap records with the GT supercar, new YouTube video poster by a user going by the name cvdzijden shows the car ripping around the famed Nürburgring. And it's all-but-confirmed this is a corporate owned car—not a private customer.

While we can't confirm this is a factory car, the GT appears identical to all other road-going examples we've seen. Road & Track also astutely pointed out the GT seen in the video is the same car that showed up at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed wearing an identical UK license plate.

Astute observers will note antennae placed atop the car's roof, which could mean Ford does, indeed, intend to clock a lap time. The equipment could be relaying data for a lap-timing device.

The car is also seen testing during what appears to be an industry pool session. The laps bar regular drivers from the course while automakers flog their vehicles around the 12.9-mile circuit. Ford clearly wants the least amount of traffic as possible for a specific reason.

Motor Authority has reached out to Ford for comment, and a spokesman confirmed it's a Ford-owned vehicle. As for what the company is doing there, the spokesman replied slyly, saying. "We test many vehicles around the world but do not discuss details."

If Ford does go for a lap time, we find it hard to believe the GT will take down the newest king of the 'Ring. That is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The 6.5-liter V-12 powered supercar clocked an astounding 6:44.97 to dethrone the Porsche 911 GT2 RS last month. The last unofficial time Ford clocked with the GT was a 2:38.62 around Virginia International Raceway. Days later, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 bested the time, clocking a 2:37.25.