Aston Martin gives first look at Rapid-E's 800-volt battery

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer on Tuesday gave an update on the progress of the automaker's first electric car, the Rapid-E.

Palmer posted a photo of what he described as a “production intent” version of the battery destined for the Rapid-E, and confirmed it will be an 800-volt design.

This means the battery, which is in the shape of a T, will be capable of ultra-fast charging speeds. Porsche's upcoming Taycan will also feature an 800-volt battery and will be capable of charging to 80 percent capacity in as little as 15 minutes.

The Rapid-E and Taycan are both due on the market in late 2019. The Aston Martin will naturally be the more exclusive option, with Palmer confirming that just 155 examples will be built.

The Rapid-E is a special model and not one of the seven regular production models mentioned in Aston Martin's Second Century plan. It's meant to prepare customers for the arrival of the first Lagonda in 2021, in this case an SUV. Aston Martin revived Lagonda earlier this year with plans to turn it into a ultra-luxury brand for electric and self-driving cars.

Aston Martin previewed the Rapid-E in concept form back 2015. The production version will be based on the AMR version of the Rapide and feature around 800 horsepower and 200 miles of range. The starting price is around $250,000.