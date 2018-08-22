Buy the SSC supercar that came before the Tuatara

Aug 22, 2018
SSC Ultimate Aero TT - Image via duPont Registry

Before there were companies like Koenigsegg and Hennessey vying to dethrone the Bugatti Veyron as the world's fastest car, something Koenigsegg finally achieved last November when one of its Agera RS hypercars ran to 277.9 mph, there was SSC North America (previously Shelby SuperCars) taking the fight to Bugatti.

SSC was founded in 1999 by Jerod Shelby and started production of its first product, the Ultimate Aero, seven years later. The fastest version was known as the Ultimate Aero TT. It generated 1,183 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V-8 and in 2007 was driven to a top speed of 255.8 mph, which at the time was the world record for a production car.

SSC plans to unveil the new Tuatara hypercar on Friday in Monterey, California. While it's likely to cost well over $1 million, you can snap up a clean example of SSC's Ultimate Aero TT for the bargain price of $225,000.

Teaser for SSC Tuatara debuting on August 24, 2018

According to the car's listing on duPont Registry (via Motor1), the car is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has just 1,400 miles on the clock.

Impressively, the version for sale features the Ultimate Aero TT's upgraded engine so peak output is up around 1,287 hp. SSC never tested the top speed of this model but at its launch in 2008 the company said the target was 270 mph.

Naturally, the target is even higher for the car's successor, the Tuatara. We're still waiting for the numbers but SSC says the Tuatara should outperform other hypercars competing for top speed and all-around performance.

