First-generation Formula E race cars up for sale





Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler at the 2017/2018 Formula E New York ePrix

The first-generation Formula E racers have officially been retired after four seasons, but a second life awaits them in private hands. Formula E is now offering the electric race cars for sale after each team returned the racers following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season.

Bloomberg reported last Tuesday that Formula E isn't actively listing the cars for sale, but their purchase is spreading by word of mouth, rather. In total, 40 first-generation racers are up for grabs and available for collectors to purchase. Each car will cost between $200,000 and $298,000, but values may more or less reflect sentiment and victories associated with a particular car. Formula E standardized the chassis and battery to keep costs down at its founding.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chief executive officer of Formula E, said the cars will be remembered as the start of something totally new in the world of motorsport.

"I think people will look back on this era of racing with fond memories. It was the beginning of something special," he said.

The first-generation racers featured Williams Advanced Engineering battery technology unable to complete a full 40-lap race, which led to car-swap regulations. Mid-way through a race, teams would switch cars for a full battery. The second-generation Formula E racers feature the latest battery and propulsion technology courtesy of McLaren Applied Technologies, and they will compete in a timed 45-minute-long race as part of a new format. Car swaps are a thing of the past.

In the motorsport's second era, the sport will gain new contenders, too. Porsche, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz will join the series in the years to come. Ford may also look to partner with an existing team to gain exposure.

As for the cars' sales, Agag said the organization has already spoken to possible suitors, including some teams that may want to keep their inaugural racers.