2019 Audi A6 priced from $59,895

Ahead of its arrival later this year, Audi announced pricing on Tuesday for the 2019 A6. The mid-size luxury sedan will start at $59,895, which includes a $995 destination fee.

The German luxury marque will offer the A6 in three trims: Premium, which carries the starting price, Premium Plus starting at $63,695, and Prestige with a $68,095 price tag. No matter the trim, a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine making 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque is on tap. Additionally, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is in place to enhance fuel economy and assist the stop-start system. Power is sent through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to all four wheels via the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Moving inside the cockpit, Audi's latest MMI Touch Response system replaces the old rotary dial and conventional buttons. Occupants will instead face an upper 8.8-inch display on Premium models (a 10.1-inch unit is standard on higher trims) and a lower 8.6-inch display. The upper screen handles all infotainment functions, while the lower unit takes care of climate control, comfort, and other conveniences. The lower screen also supports handwritten instructions and a full QWERTY keyboard.

Additionally, drivers and passengers can use natural voice control to change settings with statements such as, "I'm cold." The A6 will then ask, "What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?" All questions and commands are processed via onboard data and information from the cloud. Unfortunately, it appears the A6's neat keyless party trick will not be offered in the U.S. as Audi failed to mention the phone-as-key system in the announcement. In Europe, A6 buyers can opt to use their Android smartphone to start their cars sans key fob.

Also optional is Audi's 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel display, wireless phone charging, a color head-up display, and an advanced Bang & Olufsen sound system. Premium Plus and Prestige models gain a standard suite of active safety features, but Premium models will only come equipped with standard forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and a surround-view monitor.



All buyers will find get a power sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and heated leather front seating standard. Seat warmers are optional for the rear seats as well.

Peering at the exterior, the A6 features standard dark chrome and aluminum accents and 19-inch double-spoke bi-color wheels, though 21-inch silver wheels are available. All A6 sedans feature an evolutionary look over the previous-generation A6. For more power and thrilling styling, we await the S6.

