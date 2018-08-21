Long-lost Shelby prototype, Mercedes-AMG CLA35, GAC A10: Today's Car News

Aug 21, 2018
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 prototype used by Shelby American to develop performance parts has been found. It's the only GT500 of this vintage to feature the Mustang's boxier coupe body instead of the fastback, making the car just that little bit more special.

Mercedes-AMG is out testing a new CLA35. This isn't a replacement for the current CLA45 but a tamer model to be sold alongside the eventual replacement for the CLA45. It will rival the Audi S3 and should bring about 335 horsepower to the fight.

GAC will unveil a new model called the A10 at October's 2018 Paris auto show. The debut will mark the arrival of the Chinese automaker in Europe. GAC also plans to sell cars in the United States, with the first model expected here next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

1967 Ford Shelby GT500 prototype discovered after 50 years

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots

GAC confirms European expansion, new A10 for 2018 Paris auto show

2019 Honda Pilot first drive review: Soft-roading for the whole family

Jaguar Land Rover building classic car department in US

2019 Ford Fusion Energi gets longer electric range

Pininfarina reflects on past US connections ahead of Monterey Car Week

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 review

Gasly to join Verstappen at Red Bull Racing in 2019

New report inside Tesla factory says Model 3 production improving

