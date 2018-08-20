Jaguar Land Rover building classic car department in US

Aug 20, 2018

After consolidating its various operations under a single banner in 2016, Jaguar Land Rover's classic car division is set to reach the United States.

The company announced last week that Savannah, Georgia will be home to the first Jaguar Land Rover Classic base outside of Europe. It will join two other bases in England and Germany; the former only opened its doors one year ago and the latter opened in May.

Like the other JLR Classic sites, the American site will handle all service, sales, and restoration of classic Jaguar and Land Rover models. JLR Classic considers any model out of production for more than a decade to be "classic," for inquiring minds. JLR Classic also offers a catalog of more than 30,000 individual parts for owners.

The company said the American site will cover 75,000 square feet when completed and house 42-bay workshops and a showroom for classic models. The new site, the company explains, is in response to the booming classic car market, and JLR recognized the United States as an essential market.

"Creating a dedicated facility in the U.S.one of the largest markets for classic car enthusiastsis an important and exciting step for Jaguar Land Rover Classic. We’re delighted to bring the future-proofing classic expertise and support we’ve nurtured in the UK direct to US clients," Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director Tim Hannig said.

Construction of the new facility is underway, with the doors scheduled to open in summer 2019.

