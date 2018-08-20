One-off Kona Blue 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt to be raffled for charity





When shopping for the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, Dark Highland Green is the hue of choice. But, Ford has built one very special Mustang Bullitt finished in Kona Blue to raise money for a good cause.

This one-off Mustang Bullitt will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Ford announced last Friday. The special Mustang's color makes it a one-off creation; all other 2019 Mustang Bullitt models may be had in the aforementioned Dark Highland Green hue or Shadow Black.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt finished in Kona Blue

Aside from the paint color, the charity Mustang Bullitt also features 19-inch gray wheels (the standard car wears black wheels) and unique blue stitching throughout the cabin to echo the Kona Blue exterior. The Bullitt's other goodies are all present and accounted for, too, including the upgraded 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine making 480 horsepower, the unique black grille, and an active valve performance exhaust system for a signature sound.

The Mustang GT Performance package remains as well, which tacks on 6-piston Brembo brakes, heavy duty front springs, a thicker rear sway bar, a larger radiator, a K brace and a strut tower brace, and a Torsen differential with a 3.73 gear ratio, among other parts.

One lucky Mustang fan will be selected from a charity raffle to win the one-off Mustang. Ford plans to sell 60,000 raffle tickets at $10 per ticket. The Bullitt starts at $47,495, which makes a $10 ticket a real steal for one lucky individual. The automaker and the JDRF began selling tickets at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise this past weekend, but tickets will remain on sale until November 9.

For those who missed purchasing tickets in-person at the Dream Cruise, tickets are for sale online at this link. Ford and the JDRF will select the winner on November 13, and you bet this will be one sought-after Mustang Bullitt in the years to come.