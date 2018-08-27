Crashed 1987 Porsche 959 sold for $467,500 in Monterey

Follow Jeff Add to circle



A Porsche 959 is worth more than a million dollars in today's classic car market. How much is someone willing to pay for one that's been in an accident? The answer is $467,500 as a banged-up example crossed the Mecum auction block during Monterey Car Week over the weekend.

The auction house estimated the car to fetch between $450,000 and $550,000. Oddly, the listing for this 1987 Porsche 959 didn't even mention the significant damage shown on the front of the car. Instead it touted the 444-horsepower 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged engine and the 3.6-second 0-60 mph time. That's going to be difficult to achieve until the right-front wheel is reinstalled and the composite body is put back to its proper shape.

This very car was listed for sale through a broker about a year ago. Somewhere between that listing, which stated that car had 3,500 miles on the odometer, and the 3,657 miles shown in the Mecum auction listing, the car received a hard impact. In the earlier listing, the seller was asking $1,300,000. It can be assumed that the current owner suffered damage to his/her pride in a crash. It's unknown what the financial loss will end up being given what, if any, role insurance may have played, but it could be between $750,000 and $850,000.

Still, the engine appears unhurt and the accompanying video show the car moving under its own power.

Seeing as this car was auctioned off in Northern California, the new buyer would be wise to make the next stop Canepa's shop in Scotts Valley, California, outside of Santa Cruz. In fact, this car has been there before.

The car was originally sold in Japan, and Canepa swapped the gauges to U.S. spec so they would read in miles instead of kilometers. Also, this is a Komfort 959, which means it is fitted with adjustable suspension. Canepa upgraded that system to S spec. The new owner should talk to Canepa about fixing the body and perhaps upgrading the car even further. Power numbers upward of 800 horsepower are available for those who have the cash.

Let's also hope that the new owner realizes they they are driving a wild supercar from the 1980s that can easily get out of hand for the uninitiated. A car like this deserves respect, both for its pedigree and from anyone who gets behind the wheel.

The 959 crossed the auction block at the Mecum Monterey auction held August 23-25.

Updated 8/27/2018 after this car crossed the auction block for $467,500.