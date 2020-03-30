Genesis' G80 mid-size sedan has been redesigned. The latest generation boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and it will be at dealers soon.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is about to be redesigned and a prototype for the long-wheelbase model has been spotted. Both versions of the ultra-luxury sedan should be revealed in the coming year.

After organizers moved the date of the 2020 Detroit auto show to June, they've now cancelled it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The site where it was meant to be held is also being turned into a temporary field hospital.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Genesis G80 preview: New mid-sizer answers call to make sedans sexy again

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase spy shots

2020 Detroit auto show cancelled, site to be used as coronavirus field hospital

2020 Kia Sorento vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare Crossover SUVs

VW Arteon's R, shooting brake variants will reportedly skip US

Battery-powered electric trains will soon bring cleaner air—especially in Europe

Lexani to dial up the size, luxury on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Review update: The 2020 Ford Expedition Max Platinum poses issue for car seats

Christian von Koenigsegg explains how to start a car company

Electric cars are cleaner than gasoline ones in 95 percent of the world, study finds