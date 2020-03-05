Genesis' G80 mid-size sedan has been redesigned. The latest generation boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and it will be at dealers soon.

The Fiat 500 minicar has also been redesigned—as an EV. The new generation of the iconic hatch has grown in size, too, and overall looks a lot more polished than its predecessor. Unfortunately, it's not clear yet if we'll see it in the United States.

Cadillac in April will reveal its long-awaited electric crossover SUV based on General Motors' new BEV3 dedicated EV platform. The SUV will be called the Lyriq, marking a return to real model names instead of the boring alphanumeric stuff Cadillac has been using for the past couple of decades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Genesis G80 preview

Fiat redesigns iconic 500 minicar as an EV

2022 Cadillac Lyriq: New electric SUV to debut in April

Review update: The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 innovates where it counts

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo with ducktail spoiler spy shots

Lucid EV brand lays out a boutique take on the Tesla sales and service model

Tesla announces Track Pack, updated Track Mode for Model 3 Performance

Average fuel economy improves, despite proliferation of SUVs

GM's third-gen EV platform and Ultium batteries promise 400-plus miles of range

GM commits to giving its own employees more workplace charging