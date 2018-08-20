2020 Genesis G80, 2019 Ford Shelby GT, “Goldfinger” Aston Martin DB5: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin's DB5 has featured extensively in various James Bond films

The Genesis G80 mid-size sedan is about to come in for a major revamp. A camouflaged tester featuring a design inspired by 2018's Essentia coupe concept has just been spotted. It should debut next year.

Shelby American has taken the covers off from its latest Ford Shelby GT. The car comes with 480 horsepower as standard but a supercharger upgrade will see this jump to over 700 horses.

James Bond fans will soon be able to purchase a DB5 built to the same spec as the cars used for filming of classics such as “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball.” The cars will be built by Aston Martin, at the same factory where the DB5 was originally built, and just 25 examples are planned.

2020 Genesis G80 spy shots

2019 Ford Shelby GT debuts at 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise

Aston Martin to build 25 James Bond-spec DB5s

2019 Ford Taurus review

Porsche 718 Cayman rally car concept makes debut

Tesla faces more whistleblower allegations from a second former employee

Saudis reportedly in talks over investment in Tesla rival Lucid

2018 Nissan Kicks vs. 2018 Kia Soul: Compare Cars

This is the story of the last 2 factory-built Bugatti race cars

Tesla board reportedly seeking No. 2 executive to assist Elon Musk