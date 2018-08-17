2019 Tundra TRD Pro is only $895 cheaper than a Ford F-150 Raptor

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Toyota must be pretty proud of its reworked TRD Pro family. That would explain why the automaker is ready to price the 2019 Tundra TRD Pro just $895 beneath the starting price of a Ford F-150 Raptor.

The automaker already made it known that the 2019 4Runner TRD Pro would be priced higher than previous versions. This off-road ready SUV starts at $44,120. The half-ton full-size Tundra TRD Pro? Its now starts at $51,275, $3,800 more than it cost when it was last offered for the 2017 model year. By comparison, the Baja-ready Raptor starts at $52,170.

Now, to be fair to Toyota, the 2019 Tundra TRD Pro receives Fox internal bypass shocks just like the Raptor, as well as TRD-tuned springs that provide 2 inches of lift, Rigid Industries LED fog lights, LED headlights and accent lights, a TRD Pro exhaust with black chrome tips, and lightweight BBS 18-inch wheels on Michelin all-terrain tires. The styling features a new grille, a new hood scoop, and TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panels. A special TRD Pro skid plate with red Toyota lettering sits up front under the 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8.

Inside, the Tundra TRD Pro gets leather upholstery; red stitching on the dash, seats, and armrest; and TRD Pro logos on the floor mats, shift knob, and center console.

The Raptor price listed above is for a 2018 model year truck. Ford has reworked its dune bashing rig for 2019 as well. Expect Ford to hike its price as well to restore balance to the factory-built off-road truck world. The automaker has already raised the price on its 2019 Mustang just a month or so after it was released.

In terms of performance, no factory vehicle can keep up with a Raptor when the pavement ends. Its 450-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine and excellent Fox shocks make it a go-anywhere machine...as long as the trail isn't too narrow. As for updated TRD Pro trucks, they promise to be exciting in their own right, especially with those suspension upgrades.

The only way to really know the difference between the two is to get a hold of both trucks and head for the dirt or the desert. Once both 2019 versions are released, some enterprising auto journalist will give them both a vigorous workout.