Elon Musk, 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback, 2020 Cadillac XT4: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback first drive

Elon Musk and Tesla continued to make headlines; we got our first taste of the 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback; and the 2020 Cadillac XT4 was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The circus surrounding Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk continued as the SEC issued subpoenas, it came to light that Musk surprised the board with his tweet floating the idea of taking the automaker private, and investors filed lawsuits.

BMW recalled the 2018 M5 for a faulty fuel level sensor. The fuel gauge could show more fuel than is actually in the tank, which could lead to the car running out of fuel.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback and took to the Autobahn to stretch its legs. The bottom line? It's the best four-door to drive fast for less than $100,000.

Ford unveiled the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet with a new supercharged 5.2-liter V-8. The engine is likely a variant of what will power the upcoming Shelby GT500.

Cadillac's new small sedan has been spotted for the first time. Likely to carry the CT4 name in production form, the new compact is set to replace the ATS and takes its design direction from the Cadillac Escala concept shown in 2016.