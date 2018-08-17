SSC Tuatara engine, Audi RS Q3 spy shots, Microlino electric car: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Audi RS Q3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

SSC has revealed the first photos of the powerplant that will feature in its Tuatara hypercar. The company boasts that the engine will deliver numbers sufficient to outperform other hypercars competing for top speed and all-around performance.

Audi Sport is out testing prototypes for a new generation of the RS Q3 due on the market in 2019. The good news is that Audi's go-fast division should sell it in the United States this time around.

A pair of Swiss brothers are working on an electric city car with a design borrowed from the iconic Isetta. They've reached a deal with a manufacturer in Italy and plan to deliver the first examples by the end of 2018.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SSC reveals Tuatara hypercar's twin-turbo V-8

2020 Audi RS Q3 spy shots and video

Microlino modern Isetta already has 7,200 orders

2019 Subaru Forester priced from $25,270, about $500 more than outgoing model

Classic Recreations will show its Shelby Mustangs in Monterey for first time

Swiss authorities halts some diesel Porsche, Mercedes over emissions

Chinese luxury EV brand Gyon debuts without a car

2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Ford to spend $740M to turn Detroit train station into tech HQ

EPA staff disputed fuel-economy freeze would save lives