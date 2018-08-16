2018 BMW M5 recalled for faulty fuel level sensor

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 BMW M5

The 2018 BMW M5 is a powerful beast, but some owners may also think they are getting fantastic fuel economy. Sorry, that's not the case. The 2018 BMW M5 is being recalled for a faulty fuel level sensor.

The fuel gauge in the new M5 may show more fuel than is actually in the tank. That's because a fuel level sensor could become stuck against an in-tank fuel line. If that occurs, the sensor won't drop as the fuel level does. That in turn results in the fuel gauge displaying more go juice than is actually in the tank.

Due to the issue, affected M5 owners run the risk of running out of gas and stalling in traffic, which could lead to a crash.

BMW is notifying owners of potentially affected M5 sedans. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this recall affects 1,645 units. Owners who receive the notice will then have to head to the local dealer for a free fix. This all begins on September 10.

We recommend 2018 BMW M5 owners treat their cars like they would a classic car. In other words, fill it up when the fuel gauge shows about a quarter of a tank remaining or before. Don't risk it, especially in a $103,595 super sedan.

Once those faulty fuel level sensors are fixed, the M5 will return to its position near the top of the automotive hierarchy of cool. A 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, 600 horsepower, and an all-wheel-drive system that can be turned off to create glorious drifts tend to do that.