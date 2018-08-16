2020 Pininfarina hypercar, 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet, 2018 Hertz Corvette Z06: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet drag race car

Pininfarina has revealed more of its electric hypercar coming in 2020 to challenge the Bugatti Chiron. Today we received a glimpse of the car's interior which is dressed in carbon fiber and accented by digital screens.

Ford rolled out a new Mustang Cobra Jet. The drag special comes 50 years after the original and packs a new 5.2-liter supercharged V-8—the same configuration bound for the new Shelby GT500.

Hertz is celebrating its centenary by adding 100 custom Corvette Z06s to its fleet. They'll be available at several major airports around the country.

