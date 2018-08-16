Polestar will increase the rear bias of your AWD Volvo

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo S60

Polestar may be its own independent brand now but the former motorsport and tuning company is still offering performance upgrades for its parent Volvo.

Its latest upgrade is a software tune that sees the all-wheel-drive systems of popular Volvo models increase their rear bias.

The software increases the amount and frequency of torque distributed to the rear wheels, improving the steering with enhanced turn-in and better control and engagement when cornering. The software also improves traction when accelerating off the line.

When installed, the software is designed to function whenever the vehicle's drive modes selector is turned to Dynamic mode, or when the electronic stability control is switched off.

2019 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered

Volvo says the software will be available for both gasoline- and diesel-powered 90 series, 60 series and 40 series cars starting from August in most markets. However, U.S. availability is yet to be confirmed.

Polestar already offers software that enhances other dynamic qualities of Volvo cars. The five existing areas include sharper throttle response, faster off-throttle response, quicker gear shifts, optimized gearshift points and in-corner gear holding, as well as increased engine output.

Polestar will also offer its own trim level for Volvo cars, referred to as Polestar Engineered. The first is the 2019 S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered, of which just 20 are earmarked for these shores. The cars benefit from increased power and a host of chassis mods.