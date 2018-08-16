Pininfarina gives glimpse of electric Bugatti rival's cabin

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italian design house and coachbuilder Pininfarina in April announced the launch of an eponymous car brand specializing in high-performance, ultra-luxury vehicles.

The first model will be an electric rival to the Bugatti Chiron. It's code-named the PF0 and will be shown for the first time at next March's 2019 Geneva auto show, with deliveries to follow in 2020. Potential customers are already being shown the car privately, with one of these showings taking place next week in Monterey, California.

But for everyone without the millions required to purchase a PF0, Pininfarina is providing early glimpses via a series of teaser shots. The latest give us a taste of the cabin, with one of the shots possibly giving us an early look at the rear three-quarter view. It could just be an early mockup of the car however, as we're told the design brief for the PF0 is for it to be the world's “most beautiful” electric hypercar.

The interior looks to feature a minimalist theme, with a digital instrument cluster featuring an interesting split design where two main screens are separated by a central carbon fiber structure integrating a third screen with the most vital data. The carbon fiber suggests the dash of the PF0 will form part of the car's central tub.

Teaser for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

From earlier teasers of the exterior, we know the car will share a full-width headlight band reminiscent of the Ferrari Daytona, updated to look more like a modern, white fiber-optic light tube. The rear will share a similar treatment in red, though the PF0 will have two separate, horizontal “wings” separated by what could be a giant NACA duct to allow air to flow out the rear.

“Our objective with the exterior of PF0 is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important,” Luca Borgogno, design boss for Pininfarina's car brand, said in a statement. “Pininfarina’s design values of elegance and simplicity present us with a fantastic opportunity to stand out from the styling of most current sports and hypercars.”

Carbon fiber will also extend to the car's body, which should help to save weight, and the powertrain will consist of four independent, axle-mounted motors to deliver active torque vectoring. Specific performance goals for the PF0 include a 0-62 mph time in less than 2.0 seconds, a top speed in excess of 250 mph, and a possible driving range of over 300 miles on a single charge.

Pininfarina is still accepting orders for the car and has confirmed that no more than 150 will be built. Production will take place at the company's headquarters in Cambiano, Italy.