Netflix is hitting the gas on "original" automotive content

Netflix has announced that it's dipping its proverbial toe more deeply into the water that is automotive television. This means two new shows and a third, "Fastest Car," that is getting renewed for a second season. More automotive content is great for car fans, but while Netflix may be offering original content, the ideas aren’t original.

One new show is called “Car Masters: Rust to Riches.” Netflix's press release for the show pitches it as follows: “What does it take to turn $1000 into $100,000? In Car Masters: Rust To Riches, Mark Towle and his team at Gotham Garage have perfected the upgrade and trade model, using sweat equity and sheer car genius to turn rusty wrecks into six-figure paydays.”

Sound familiar? That's also the basic pitch of “Counting Cars,” “Misfit Garage,” “Graveyard Carz,” “Chop Cut Rebuild,” “Wrecks to Riches,” and “Desert Car Kings.” There's zero imagination here and no regard for what those of us who actually enjoy cars and trucks might want to watch. "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" launches September 14 with eight episodes.

The other show is called “Hyperdrive.” According to Netflix, “Hyperdrive is a high-stakes tournament series where daring drivers from across the globe compete for the glory on one of the largest automotive obstacle courses ever constructed.”

This one is “American Ninja Warrior” for cars, and Charlize Theron is part of the production team. At least it's not another build show. Filming is going on now in Rochester, New York, and the 10-episode series will launch in 2019.

Netflix does have a decent concept with “Fastest Car.” The show pits sleeper vehicles against supercars. It can be entertaining, even though the show still dials up the false drama. “Fastest Car” is going into production for its second season later this year and the next run of seven episodes will air in 2019.

Previously, Netflix had announced it will produce a ten-episode documentary-style series covering the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship. It will also be released in 2019, and this one has the potential for greatness. Hopefully, it will provide a truly behind the scenes look at the entire F1 season.