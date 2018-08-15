Ford Mustang price climbs while Chevy Camaro gets a price cut

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro

Despite arriving in dealer showrooms just a month ago, the 2019 Ford Mustang has received a price increase. The refreshed 2019 Camaro, meanwhile, arrives with a price cut. It's not just a horsepower war as the automakers adjust their pricing strategies to capture sales and maximize profits.

Ford's upward price move isn't a terribly dramatic one. According to Cars Direct, the destination charge increases by $95 for all trim levels, rising from $900 to $995. Along with that hike, a few other Mustangs rise in price. Every Mustang powered by the 310-horsepower 2.3-liter turbo-4 jumps $275. That puts the starting price at $27,115 for a manual gearbox car. Add in the $1,595 for the 10-speed automatic and the base price becomes $28,710. The GT and new Bullitt Mustangs get no additional price jumps beyond the increased destination charge.

On the other side of the fence, Chevy has dropped the price of its 2019 Camaro by as much as $3,000. At the bottom Camaro rung, the LS has a new starting price of $25,995, $905 less than the 2018 version. The LS is no longer available with the 335-hp 3.6-liter V-6 engine, either; it now comes only with Chevy's 275-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Further price cuts include the Camaro 1LT dropping $1,200 from its bottom line to arrive at $26,495. Camaro 2LT buyers will get that $3,000 price cut, as it's moved from $31,495 to $28,495. Like the Mustang, however, Chevy isn't budging on its big dog models. Both the Camaro SS and ZL1 solider on with starting prices of $37,995 and $62,495, respectively.

What does this mean for potential buyers? It's great to see price cuts across the board on the Camaro, and the current car is the best driving Camaro ever built. GM's Alpha platform is fantastic. For those who want a Mustang, check dealer inventory for unsold 2018 models. Plenty can still be found on dealer lots, and the discounts should start adding up to make them good buys.

America's two sportiest pony cars are better than ever, and now is a great time to buy them.