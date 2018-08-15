Order the 2019 VW Golf R in 1 of 40 custom colors

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen will unveil a new generation of the Golf next year, the nameplate's eighth, but it might be some time still until the car's R variant is introduced.

The good news is that the current Golf R is still a top option for buyers looking for a fast daily driver. And for the 2019 model year, VW is letting buyers add a custom touch: one of 40 bespoke color options.

Called the Spektrum Program, the colors have been carefully selected by VW's team in North America and includes a number of classic hues. For example, a Viper Green Metallic color was originally found on the third-generation VW Scirocco and is currently an option for the Lamborghini Huracán.

Other colors that will resonate with enthusiasts include Deep Blue Pearl from the Mk4 and Mk5 Golf R32s, Ginster Yellow from the 1997 Driver’s Edition Golf GTI, and Mars Red from the Mk1 GTI.

Choosing a color from the Spektrum Program will set you back $2,500. Otherwise, there remain the Golf R's five standard colors. VW will soon launch a configurator on its website where you can preview the color of your choice on a Golf R.

No other changes have been announced for the 2019 Golf R, which means the car should continue with the current 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 spitting out 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Drive is to all four wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The latter is a $1,100 option.